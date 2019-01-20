Come out to GDC for an inside look at the making of Divinity: Original Sin 2 !

Larian Studios' Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been called one of the best role-playing games of its time, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference Larian chief Swen Vincke will show you how it was made.

His GDC 2019 Design track talk on "The Making of 'Divinity: Original Sin 2'" will take you through all the things that were planned to make Divinity: Original Sin 2 a better game than Larian's 2014 release Divinity: Original Sin -- and how it actually happened.

Vincke is a strong believer in the power of iteration, and Original Sin 2 is a game where his team applied iteration at every level, with varying levels of success. The team learned a lot about how to design and organize for iteration, and the talk will focus on these lessons. Also, expect plenty of examples of both success and failure to help guide you in your own work!

