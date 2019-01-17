Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Come to GDC and learn what it takes to pitch a publisher successfully!

January 24, 2019 | By Staff
Knowing when and how to pitch your next big project to someone outside the team (a publisher, for example) is key to consistent success in the game industry, but it's tricky to learn any other way than through hard-won experience.

Luckily, lots of experienced game industry professionals will be at the Game Developers Conference in March to share knowledge, including Finji chief Rebekah Saltsman, who's actually giving a great talk all about the best way to pitch a publisher.

"So You're Ready to Pitch to a Publisher? You're Not" is the talk, part of the GDC 2019 Independent Games Summit, and it's something you want to see given that Saltsman has seen the problem many times, from both sides. She'll show you how Finji builds and uses pitch documents, key art and gameplay videos. You'll also learn the difference between prototypes, gameplay mechanic tests, and vertical slices -- and why publishers want them.

Because of the disconnect between the business and creative sides of development, devs often find themselves in a business development role without understanding the way this part of the industry works. This talk aims to help combat that by equipping you with practical advice you can use to pitch your next project. Don't skip it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

