Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Adobe acquires Substance toolkit creator Allegorithmic

January 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 23, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Art, Design, Production, Video

Adobe has acquired Allegorithmic, the French company behind the Substance 3D material and texture creation toolkit that's used by a wide variety of game studios, including major studios and publishers such as Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, and Naughty Dog.

The popular toolset has been used to create games like Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, Watchdogs 2, Prey, and Forza Horizon 3, and Adobe says it wants to continue empowering game makers, VFX artists, designers, and marketers following the purchase.

The company plans to do that by bringing some of Allegorithmic's tools to the Adobe Creative Cloud, and intends to bolster the service with expanded 3D and immersive workflows to provide its core customer base of designers with a new set of tools for 3D projects.

Adobe claims its track record of successfully integrating acquisitions will help accelerate Allegorithmic's product roadmap, and explained its long-term goal is to bring "the full power of Allegorithmic technology and Adobe Creative Cloud together."

The deal -- the amount of which was undisclosed -- will see Allegorithmic CEO and founder, Sebastien Deguy, move over to Adobe as the company's new vice president of 3D and Immersive.

"We are seeing an increasing appetite from customers to leverage 3D technology across media, entertainment, retail and marketing to design and deliver fully immersive experiences," commented Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president at Creative Cloud.

"Creative Cloud is the creativity platform for all and Substance products are a natural complement to existing Creative Cloud apps that are used in the creation of immersive content, including Photoshop, Dimension, After Effects and Project Aero."

Those interested in the acquisition can find out more over on the Adobe Blog.

Related Jobs

Big Blue Bubble Inc.
Big Blue Bubble Inc. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.21.19]
Senior Game Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.17.19]
Outsource Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.16.19]
Senior Project Manager
WWE
WWE — Stamford, Connecticut, United States
[01.10.19]
Manager, Interactive Games


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Adobe acquires Substance toolkit creator Allegorithmic
How the Distraint series stands out in the crowded horror genre
Road to the IGF: Julián Cordero's levedad
Obsidian is patching an optional turn-based mode into Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image