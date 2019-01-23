Adobe acquires Substance toolkit creator Allegorithmic

Adobe has acquired Allegorithmic, the French company behind the Substance 3D material and texture creation toolkit that's used by a wide variety of game studios, including major studios and publishers such as Electronic Arts, Activision, Ubisoft, and Naughty Dog.

The popular toolset has been used to create games like Uncharted 4, Horizon Zero Dawn, Watchdogs 2, Prey, and Forza Horizon 3, and Adobe says it wants to continue empowering game makers, VFX artists, designers, and marketers following the purchase.

The company plans to do that by bringing some of Allegorithmic's tools to the Adobe Creative Cloud, and intends to bolster the service with expanded 3D and immersive workflows to provide its core customer base of designers with a new set of tools for 3D projects.

Adobe claims its track record of successfully integrating acquisitions will help accelerate Allegorithmic's product roadmap, and explained its long-term goal is to bring "the full power of Allegorithmic technology and Adobe Creative Cloud together."

The deal -- the amount of which was undisclosed -- will see Allegorithmic CEO and founder, Sebastien Deguy, move over to Adobe as the company's new vice president of 3D and Immersive.

"We are seeing an increasing appetite from customers to leverage 3D technology across media, entertainment, retail and marketing to design and deliver fully immersive experiences," commented Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president at Creative Cloud.

"Creative Cloud is the creativity platform for all and Substance products are a natural complement to existing Creative Cloud apps that are used in the creation of immersive content, including Photoshop, Dimension, After Effects and Project Aero."

Those interested in the acquisition can find out more over on the Adobe Blog.