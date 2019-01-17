Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 23, 2019
January 23, 2019
January 23, 2019
Get a job: Join Schell Games as a Senior Technical Artist

January 23, 2019 | By Staff
Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Technical Artist, Schell Games

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell.  We're the largest full-service education and entertainment game development company in the United States.  Since 2002, we've worked with world-class clients and partners to create interactive experiences that engage and inspire players of all ages across all platforms.  Presently, we are focused on virtual reality, augmented reality, location-based experiences, and social games.

Do you like to work on innovative projects in a motivating, friendly atmosphere? Would you agree that games can engage and inspire?

If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio! 

SENIOR TECHNICAL ARTIST

Schell Games is currently seeking a talented Senior Technical Artist to join our current team to develop high-end 3D experiences for traditional gameplay development as well as location-based attractions.  Team experience is essential, as is the ability to be self-directed and be able to prioritize your workload efficiently and collaborate closely with the development team.  Candidate should have previous experience guiding and mentoring more junior technical artists, and be able to work well as a team member or as a small team tech art lead.

Our ideal candidate will have the ability to handle both technical and artistic issues during game development as well as be able to work quickly in a team atmosphere with schedules and reliable milestone delivery.  

AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:  

  • Help define the technical standards of the game experience, guiding the development of art pipelines between our team and clients
  • Provides input on the technical methods to achieve the artistic goals and vision through all phases of the game development cycle
  • Create tools and processes that assist in developing environment art, vfx, simulations, animation, lighting, and post process effect
  • Create shaders to accomplish particular aesthetic looks and cinematic feel
  • Demonstrate an expert understanding of development in the Unreal Engine
  • Display proficiency with 2D and 3D art development tools including Maya, ZBrush, Substance Designer/Painter
  • Create and maintain technical documentation, disseminating this to the team and assisting with day to day technical issues
  • Assist in developing and maintaining optimization strategies and efforts through the project
  • Assist with the management and mentoring of artists in a formal capacity

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • At least 8+ years of experience in AAA or related interactive game development and at least 1 published AAA game 
  • At least 3+ years of experience as a Tech Art Lead
  • Expert knowledge of Unreal4 engine capabilities is necessary
  • Flexibility with adoption of art styles and direction is critical 
  • Ability to learn and adapt quickly to new technologies
  • Experience mentoring and/or managing artists

DESIRED SKILLS:

  • BS/BA/BFA degree in graphic design, fine arts, animation, visual communication, or similar preferred 
  • Unity engine experience 
  • Rigging (or TD) experience 
  • Experience with Substance Designer and/or Painter
  • Basic or advanced animation experience
  • VFX experience

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

