Get a job: Join Schell Games as a Senior Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Schell Games is a highly talented group of artists, programmers, producers, and game designers led by game industry veteran Jesse Schell. We're the largest full-service education and entertainment game development company in the United States. Since 2002, we've worked with world-class clients and partners to create interactive experiences that engage and inspire players of all ages across all platforms. Presently, we are focused on virtual reality, augmented reality, location-based experiences, and social games.
Do you like to work on innovative projects in a motivating, friendly atmosphere? Would you agree that games can engage and inspire?
If you answered "YES!" to both questions, you might be a fit for our studio!
SENIOR TECHNICAL ARTIST
Schell Games is currently seeking a talented Senior Technical Artist to join our current team to develop high-end 3D experiences for traditional gameplay development as well as location-based attractions. Team experience is essential, as is the ability to be self-directed and be able to prioritize your workload efficiently and collaborate closely with the development team. Candidate should have previous experience guiding and mentoring more junior technical artists, and be able to work well as a team member or as a small team tech art lead.
Our ideal candidate will have the ability to handle both technical and artistic issues during game development as well as be able to work quickly in a team atmosphere with schedules and reliable milestone delivery.
AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY:
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:
DESIRED SKILLS:
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.