Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

With CryEngine's SpatialOS GDK in the works, Crytek reaffirms open-platform goals

With CryEngine's SpatialOS GDK in the works, Crytek reaffirms open-platform goals

January 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

In the wake of the big (now resolved) dispute between SpatialOS dev Improbable and Unity, Cryengine maker Crytek has reaffirmed its commitment to providing an open platform in a post on its website.

The post restates two main points that the company brought up in a post last week: that it is working closely with Improbable to create a GDK for Cryengine and that the upcoming CryEngine-based battle royale game from Automation will use SpatialOS to power its 1000-player brawls.

Crytek says that its efforts to ensure CryEngine supports open development and its partnership with Improbable both aim ease the development process for devs that use CryEngine and respect “interoperability between platforms, software, and services.”

“This is all in service of a simple principle: developers come first. And developers do their best work when they are free to choose from the best range of tools,” says the post. “We’re proud to partner with Improbable, but we want it to be the start of something bigger. We want to work with other technologists, tool makers, and developer services to create a best-in-class and ever-improving experience.”

Related Jobs

Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.18.19]
Game Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.17.19]
Senior Community Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Adobe acquires Substance toolkit creator Allegorithmic
NPD: The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console of 2018 in the U.S.
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Neon Nemesis
Blog: The mysteries of studying game design


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image