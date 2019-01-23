With CryEngine's SpatialOS GDK in the works, Crytek reaffirms open-platform goals

In the wake of the big (now resolved) dispute between SpatialOS dev Improbable and Unity, Cryengine maker Crytek has reaffirmed its commitment to providing an open platform in a post on its website.

The post restates two main points that the company brought up in a post last week: that it is working closely with Improbable to create a GDK for Cryengine and that the upcoming CryEngine-based battle royale game from Automation will use SpatialOS to power its 1000-player brawls.

Crytek says that its efforts to ensure CryEngine supports open development and its partnership with Improbable both aim ease the development process for devs that use CryEngine and respect “interoperability between platforms, software, and services.”

“This is all in service of a simple principle: developers come first. And developers do their best work when they are free to choose from the best range of tools,” says the post. “We’re proud to partner with Improbable, but we want it to be the start of something bigger. We want to work with other technologists, tool makers, and developer services to create a best-in-class and ever-improving experience.”