Sony is rolling out PlayStation Now to new European territories

Sony is rolling out PlayStation Now to new European territories

January 23, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 23, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Sony is expanding its PlayStation Now service to new territories across Europe later this year.

Players in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Sweden will soon have access to the subscription service, which provides a wide variety of games from the PS4, PS3 and PS2 eras.

PlayStation Now initially launched in North America back in 2014, launching in certain parts of Europe in 2015, including the U.K., Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Luxemburg, and Ireland. 

As detailed in a blog post, players from these territories are invited to register for the PS Now beta to provide their feedback, which is slated to begin in early February.

It's worth noting that this is a PS4-only beta. PC users will have to wait a little longer to be able to access the service.

