Newsbrief: Epic Games has acquired Agog Labs, creator of the SkookumScript scripting solution and command console, for an undisclosed fee.

The deal will see Agog cease active development on SkookumScript, although the tool suite will remain available as a community-supported plugin for Unreal Engine 4.

It's also a purchase that caps a quickfire one-two for Epic, which acquired digital human tech specialist 3Lateral yesterday.