PUBG esports introducing profit-sharing for its teams

PUBG Corp., developer behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, announced today that it will support its esports scene by introducing a profit-sharing program for team and league-branded in-game items.

The company said it would provide 25 percent of all National PUBG League and PUBG European League item sales to each of the participating teams.

This is an interesting way to offset the costs many new esports teams face when entering the league, especially when it comes to traveling, housing, and general operations.

As explained in a press release, further financial support is expected through additional profit-sharing opportunities for exclusive in-game items created for global events. 25 percent of those sales will be given to the participating teams there, on top of the regular profit-sharing program.

Additionally, PUBG Corp. will be matching each partner’s prize pool to double the amount of money that's won, with more details to be "shared at a later date."

“We are nothing without our teams and players, so it’s critical that we develop these programs to support our competitive scene and help teams build their brands,” Richard Kwon, CMO of PUBG Corp. said in a statement.

“In addition to building a popular esport that caters to our PUBG fanbase for years to come, we want to create a financially viable environment for players to sustain themselves and profit from their hard work.”