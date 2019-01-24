Sea of Thieves experiencing second wind thanks to Twitch

After launching with a few bumps last year, Sea of Thieves is experiencing a resurgance of players thanks to notable streamers showcasing the game on Twitch.

While updates and the most recent DLC "Shrouded Spoils" are no doubt the driving force behind the recent surge of interest in the game, Twitch streamers have also contributed to the extra attention.

Although it isn't clear how long the momentum will last, this could serve as a reminder for developers about the impact influencers and streamers have on the sucess (or continued success) of similar games.

Executive producer Joe Neate discussed the resurgance in Sea of Thieves latest developer update video, saying how “pretty much everything” has experienced growth.

“Whether that’s monthly active users, or it’s the streaming numbers, or even just our sales and our Game Pass. We’re seeing really great growth across all of these areas," he explained.

With notable streamers having played the game on Twitch, Sea of Thieves has consistently hit the top three titles streaming next to popular titles like League of Legends and Fortnite. This is a huge improvement, as Kotaku points out that the game previously spent most of 2018 with less than 10,000 viewers.