January 24, 2019
Video: The real-time rendering of Rogue One

January 24, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

In this GDC 2017 talk, ILM's John Knoll ILMxLab's Roger Cordes and Naty Hoffman discuss the rendering technology inspired by video games that the team created for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The trio provide details as to how the technology works, in addition to going over the challenges and lessons learned by creating a real time hero character for Rogue One.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

