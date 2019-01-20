Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get Valve's perspective on the future of brain-computer interfaces at GDC 2019

January 25, 2019 | By Staff
Hey game makers! Organizers of the 2019 Game Developers Conference have lined up a really exciting talk for the March conference that's all about the future of brain-computer interfaces -- and what they mean for game design.

As part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry, Valve principal experimental psychologist Mike Ambinder will present "Brain-Computer Interfaces: One Possible Future for How We Play."

While a speculative technology at the present time, advances in Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) research are beginning to shed light on how players may interact with games in the future. While current interaction patterns are restricted to interpretations of mouse, keyboard, gamepad, and gestural controls, future generations of interfaces may include the ability to interpret neurological signals in ways that promise quicker and more sensitive actions, much wider arrays of possible inputs, real-time adaptation of game state to a player's internal state, and qualitatively different kinds of gameplay experiences.

Ambinder's cutting-edge talk covers both the near-term and long-term outlook of BCI research for the game industry but with an emphasis on how technologies stemming from this research can benefit developers in the present day. It's a fascinating topic, and this is a rare opportunity to learn all about it from an experienced researcher in the field. Don't skip it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

