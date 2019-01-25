Chat with Futuregrind dev Owen Goss at 3PM ET

2019 has begun, and the GDC Twitch channel is finally ready to start broadcasting new interviews with great game developer. If you've been keeping an eye on the gorgeously giffable FutureGrind, you should know that you'll be able to chat with game designer Owen Goss over on the GDC Twitch channel today at 3PM ET!

FutureGrind, which debuted this week on PS4, PC, and the Nintendo Switch, is an arcade grinding game that takes inspiration from Trials and is conveys an amazing sense of feel and control even while pacing players with a moderate challenge. If you've got questions about how it came to be, drop by and ask your questions in the GDC Twitch chat today!

For more game developer interviews (and great GDC lectures), be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.