Nintendo isn't considering a Switch price cut or successor quite yet

January 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Nintendo has stuck to its guns about that 20 million Switch sales goal it set for its current fiscal year at every turn, including in a recent interview published on The Sankei News (and translated by Nintendo Everything).

In that chat, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa once again reaffirmed Nintendo’s Switch sales goal, while also noting at that Nintendo isn’t looking to release a Switch successor or even cut the price of the current model.

“It is an extremely ambitious, but worthwhile achievement. So, we will maintain this goal," said Furukawa. "Nintendo Switch is our primary sales objective, and we are not considering a successor or a price cut at this time.”

Though Furukawa’s comment on the subject is incredibly brief, it may subtly address rumors that have been circulating since late last year that Nintendo has an updated version of the Switch in the works and planned for a 2019 release.

The Switch itself just emerged from its second holiday season with, according to the NPD Group, an incredibly strong end to the year. The group listed the Switch as the best selling console of 2018 (in the United States), noting also that the system broke the Wii’s 2009 record for the most dollar sales during the month of December. The report attributed some of that December success to the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that month, and Furukawa similarly praised the 3 million week-one sales of Ultimate in his chat with The Sankei News.

