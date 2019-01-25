Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GLAAD Media Awards list nominees for video games with outstanding LGBTQ themes

GLAAD Media Awards list nominees for video games with outstanding LGBTQ themes

January 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has announced the nominees for this year’s GLAAD Media Awards, a list that, for the very first time in the show’s 30-year run, features a category for video games.

Five titles have been nominated for the Outstanding Video Game award, a category that seeks to celebrate interactive experiences that include authentic and impactful LGBTQ characters or storylines.

Those five games are as follows:

  • Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (Ubisoft)
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset (Bethesda Softworks)
  • Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire (ArenaNet)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire (Versus Evil)
  • The Sims Mobile (Electronic Arts)

A more in-depth look at why these five games were selected for GLAAD’s inaugural video game category can be found on the organization’s blog. The winner is set to be revealed during this year’s Sundance Film Festival on March 28 and May 4, alongside those from television, film, music, and other forms of media.

The organization has also made a separate post addressing recent concerns over the controversial DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey which initially locked players into a heterosexual romance despite allowing them to choose the sexuality of the game’s main character up until that point.

GLAAD notes that it has been in communication with Ubisoft about the DLC and that the developer has, following feedback from the LGBTQ community, announced it will change the add-on to “better reflect the nature of the relationship for players selecting a non-romantic storyline” and will “ensure the paths that players experience mirror the choices they make in game” in future releases. 

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.24.19]
Gameplay Programmer, C++ - Vehicle Physics
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.24.19]
Lead Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.24.19]
Senior Technical Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.24.19]
Lead Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo restarting Metroid Prime 4 development with series originator Retro Studios
GLAAD Media Awards list nominees for video games with outstanding LGBTQ themes
Road to the IGF: Grace Bruxner's The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game
Nintendo isn't considering a Switch price cut or successor quite yet


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image