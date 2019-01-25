Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ubisoft will modify Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC following feedback

Ubisoft will modify Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC following feedback

January 25, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
January 25, 2019 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

Ubisoft has announced that it's making changes to the controversial Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC which came under fire recently.

This follows the apology Ubisoft issued last week regarding the DLC, which presented a mandatory in-game relationship rendering any romantic decisions the player made (whether to pursue relationships with men or women regardless of playing as Alexios or Kassandra) null. 

The content of the DLC was initially going to remain unchanged, but an updated forum post seems to indicate a shift in direction. 

"After hearing player feedback and discussing within the development team we are making changes to a cutscene and some dialogue in Shadow Heritage to better reflect the nature of the relationship for players selecting a non-romantic storyline," the post reads.

"These changes, along with renaming a trophy/achievement, are being made now and will be implemented in an upcoming patch. We’ve also been carefully looking at the next episode, Bloodline, to ensure the paths that players experience mirror the choices they make in game."

It's worth noting that the player-character is still locked into the decisions of the DLC, but the language around the event is being changed, as well as the nature of the relationship. Still, it's a welcome improvement that the community seems to be content with. 

 Additionally, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has also made a separate post addressing concerns over the DLC, explaining that it has been in communication with Ubisoft about the DLC.

This comes in response to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's nomination for the Outstanding Video Game award, a category that seeks to celebrate interactive experiences that include authentic and impactful LGBTQ characters or storylines. 

Related Jobs

Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.25.19]
Level Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[01.25.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.25.19]
Effects (VFX) Artist
Hi-Rez Studios
Hi-Rez Studios — Alpharetta, Georgia, United States
[01.25.19]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Nintendo restarting Metroid Prime 4 development with series originator Retro Studios
GLAAD Media Awards list nominees for video games with outstanding LGBTQ themes
Road to the IGF: Grace Bruxner's The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game
Nintendo isn't considering a Switch price cut or successor quite yet


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image