Ubisoft will modify Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC following feedback

Ubisoft has announced that it's making changes to the controversial Assassin's Creed Odyssey DLC which came under fire recently.

This follows the apology Ubisoft issued last week regarding the DLC, which presented a mandatory in-game relationship rendering any romantic decisions the player made (whether to pursue relationships with men or women regardless of playing as Alexios or Kassandra) null.

The content of the DLC was initially going to remain unchanged, but an updated forum post seems to indicate a shift in direction.

"After hearing player feedback and discussing within the development team we are making changes to a cutscene and some dialogue in Shadow Heritage to better reflect the nature of the relationship for players selecting a non-romantic storyline," the post reads.

"These changes, along with renaming a trophy/achievement, are being made now and will be implemented in an upcoming patch. We’ve also been carefully looking at the next episode, Bloodline, to ensure the paths that players experience mirror the choices they make in game."

It's worth noting that the player-character is still locked into the decisions of the DLC, but the language around the event is being changed, as well as the nature of the relationship. Still, it's a welcome improvement that the community seems to be content with.

Additionally, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has also made a separate post addressing concerns over the DLC, explaining that it has been in communication with Ubisoft about the DLC.

This comes in response to Assassin's Creed Odyssey's nomination for the Outstanding Video Game award, a category that seeks to celebrate interactive experiences that include authentic and impactful LGBTQ characters or storylines.