Weekly Jobs Roundup: Heart Machine, Crystal Dynamics, and more are hiring now!

Location: San Francisco, California

If you're interested in taking first person shooters to the next level Impulse Gear is looking for you! Impulse Gear is seeking a Mid / Senior Animator to help push the boundaries of our Virtual Reality worlds. Daily tasks would involve the creation of unique character animation, motion capture processing, skinning, developing physics assets and more. The ideal candidate will have had previous success as a Mid/Senior level Animator, outstanding communication skills, a creative mindset, experience working with Unreal Engine 4’s animation and physics systems, a passion for Virtual Reality and a strong drive to bring new techniques and workflows into our projects.

Location: Redwood City, California

The Gameplay Camera Designer, working under the Lead Cinematic Designer and/or the Game Director, will be responsible for designing, implementing, and fine-tune the game design cameras and related gameplay in levels and cinematics to ensure a smooth and seamless player experience through a rich and epic narrative experience. A successful Camera Designer will be able to collaborate with Artists and Designers to create tools and camera solutions to create a dynamic and living world.

Location: Culver City, California

Our next project is ramping up production, using Unreal 4 in a fully 3d gameplay experience. We’re looking for talented, passionate, smart and good people to become part of our crew, to help build and shape something ambitious and completely unique from the ground up. As a critical anchor for the project you’ll be crafting code for character interactions, NPC interactions, scripted sequences, combat, environmental interactions and much more. Help us build something satisfying and fluid while overcoming new and exciting challenges in gameplay.

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is looking for a Level Designer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia on SMITE. Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins and Realm Royale as we enhance and expand our online action games. This job tasks a developer with designing and implementing 3D levels using Unreal Engine 3 for an Online Multiplayer game and set-dressing using Environment Art assets.