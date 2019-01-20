Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 25, 2019
Video: How developers can showcase their game on the go

January 25, 2019 | By Staff
More: Indie, Business/Marketing, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Sharkbomb Studios' Martin Nerurkar shows developers how to effectively showcase their game without a booth, no matter what conference they're at.

Nerurkar also goes over how devs can prepare themselves to make the most of their time on-site, as well as discussing what sort of games work well in a show environment, how to find and talk to an audience, and what kind of merch to bring.

It was an insightful talk that's definitely still worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

