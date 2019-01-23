Frostpunk and This War of Mine devs share lessons learned at GDC 2019

11 bit studios survival-strategy gems Frostpunk and This War of Mine are both standout examples of games that push players to make hard choices, and attendees of the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March will get an inside look at how they came together.

Together, 11 bit studios creative director Michal Drozdowski and art director Przemyslaw Marszal will be presenting a Design track talk all about "Why Make Games? Lessons from 'Frostpunk' and 'This War Of Mine'."

The pair will discuss specific approaches to the creative process and the concepts utilized during the process. They'll also show you how the cultivate a specific work culture within a team, and how art and design processes are driven to make games like This War of Mine and Frostpunk.

Finally, you should walk away with greater insight into how games are maturing into an influential medium, and learn the techniques used to achieve artistic and design goals on This War of Mine and Frostpunk.

