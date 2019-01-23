Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 28, 2019
Frostpunk and This War of Mine devs share lessons learned at GDC 2019

January 28, 2019 | By Staff
More: Indie

11 bit studios survival-strategy gems Frostpunk and This War of Mine are both standout examples of games that push players to make hard choices, and attendees of the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March will get an inside look at how they came together.  

Together, 11 bit studios creative director Michal Drozdowski and art director Przemyslaw Marszal will be presenting a Design track talk all about "Why Make Games? Lessons from 'Frostpunk' and 'This War Of Mine'." 

The pair will discuss specific approaches to the creative process and the concepts utilized during the process. They'll also show you how the cultivate a specific work culture within a team, and how art and design processes are driven to make games like This War of Mine and Frostpunk.

Finally, you should walk away with greater insight into how games are maturing into an influential medium, and learn the techniques used to achieve artistic and design goals on This War of Mine and Frostpunk

You can find more info about this talk (and many more!) over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

