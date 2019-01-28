A modder has spent three years recreating The Legend of Zelda in Doom

For the past three years, a modder that goes by the name 'Exkodius' has been trying to recreate the original The Legend of Zelda in Doom, and now he wants some help to get then job done.

Exkodius began working on the project after re-acquainting himself with Zelda on the NES, and wondering what it'd be like to gallivant around an 8-bit version of Hyrule in first-person.

As luck would have it, that brainwave occurred just as he'd begun modding for Doom, and he claims the two felt like a natural fit from the get-go.

After spending a fair bit of time working on the project, he's made some startling progress. Screens and videos show an immediately recognizable retro version of Hyrule from the ground-level, and it's curious to see how well the game appears to translate to first-person.

Unfortunately, the time consuming nature of the project means Exkodius has been forced to pause development. But rather than letting it gather dust, the passionate modder has released the files on ModDB in the hopes that someone might help him reach the finish line.

"After almost three years i needed to realize that I probably won't get the time to ever get anywhere with this project let alone finish it," he wrote.

"I have received several requests to release the files to the open waves of the net, which by now i think is the only valid option. I really hope someone with the passion or just the know how can have some use of this and maybe even finish it."

You can check out the project (and maybe even download it yourself) by heading over to The Legend of Zelda: Total Conversion page on ModDB.