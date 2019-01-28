Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 28, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 28, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 28, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Apple is eyeing its own game subscription service

Report: Apple is eyeing its own game subscription service

January 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Apple is seemingly the latest company looking at launching its own take on the ‘Netflix for games’ idea.

According to five anonymous developers speaking to Cheddar, Apple is planning on setting up a subscription service that, in exchange for a monthly fee, offers its members access to a library of games.

Not much is really known about the rumored service outside of the fact that Apple spoke to some developers about the concept last year and, in the case of two devs, mentioned publishing partnerships in the same conversation.

Several companies have their own flavor of this kind of service either already out or in the works. For instance, Xbox has Game Pass and EA has its Origin Access Premier. Both of those services give players access to a vault of games in exchange for a monthly fee.

Other companies have been working on cloud-based subscription services that host games on a remote machine rather than downloading them directly to the platform being used. Microsoft and Google each have officially announced their yet-in-development spins on a streaming game subscription service (Project xCloud and Project Stream, respectively) while Verizon and Amazon are both rumored to have similar services in the works. Just from the details provided to Cheddar, however, it's difficult to guess which road Apple will take its rumored service down if the project ever sees the light of day.

Related Jobs

Cignition
Cignition — Palo Alto, California, United States
[01.25.19]
Game Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.24.19]
Senior Community Manager
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[01.23.19]
Senior Narrative Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Deep Silver pulls Metro Exodus from Steam in favor of Epic Store
Reminder: 2 days left to register early for GDC 2019 at a discounted rate!
Analyzing how friendly AI 'cheats' in Ghost Recon Wildlands
A modder has spent three years recreating The Legend of Zelda in Doom


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image