Report: Apple is eyeing its own game subscription service

Apple is seemingly the latest company looking at launching its own take on the ‘Netflix for games’ idea.

According to five anonymous developers speaking to Cheddar, Apple is planning on setting up a subscription service that, in exchange for a monthly fee, offers its members access to a library of games.

Not much is really known about the rumored service outside of the fact that Apple spoke to some developers about the concept last year and, in the case of two devs, mentioned publishing partnerships in the same conversation.

Several companies have their own flavor of this kind of service either already out or in the works. For instance, Xbox has Game Pass and EA has its Origin Access Premier. Both of those services give players access to a vault of games in exchange for a monthly fee.

Other companies have been working on cloud-based subscription services that host games on a remote machine rather than downloading them directly to the platform being used. Microsoft and Google each have officially announced their yet-in-development spins on a streaming game subscription service (Project xCloud and Project Stream, respectively) while Verizon and Amazon are both rumored to have similar services in the works. Just from the details provided to Cheddar, however, it's difficult to guess which road Apple will take its rumored service down if the project ever sees the light of day.