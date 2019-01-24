Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Learn to design immersive worlds the Disney Imagineering way at GDC 2019

Learn to design immersive worlds the Disney Imagineering way at GDC 2019

January 29, 2019 | By Staff
January 29, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Design, GDC

With months to go until this year's big Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, organizers are excited to announce that some of Walt Disney Imagineering's leading minds will be at the March event to share what they've learned about designing exciting, compelling interactive experiences. 

As part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry, Walt Disney Imagineering creative director Sara Thacher and executive creative director Brent D. Strong will present "Playing with Magic: Interactive Worlds and Walt Disney Imagineering."

This is a rare opportunity for you to learn firsthand about the opportunities and challenges of building physical, interactive worlds, and explore the overlap between designing theme parks and video games. 

In Disney’s Parks & Resorts around the world, Imagineers use a blend of technology and storytelling to allow guests to explore mysterious jungles, step into fantasy kingdoms, journey to a galaxy far far away and suit up with the Avengers. Multi-disciplinary teams work together to build new worlds of possibility, and in this talk Thacher and Strong will discuss how they do it, what challenges they've overcome, and what practical takeaways you can apply to your own projects. You won't want to miss it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute — Troy, New York, United States
[01.28.19]
Lecturer, Senior Lecturer or Professor of Practice in Games and Simulation Arts and Sciences
Mythical Games
Mythical Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[01.27.19]
Senior Game Designer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[01.25.19]
Senior Game Designer
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.25.19]
Level Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Nonsense Arts' ETHEREAL
EA amends FIFA loot boxes in Belgium after regulators increase pressure
Learn to design immersive worlds the Disney Imagineering way at GDC 2019
Deep Silver pulls Metro Exodus from Steam in favor of Epic Store


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image