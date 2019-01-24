Learn to design immersive worlds the Disney Imagineering way at GDC 2019

With months to go until this year's big Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, organizers are excited to announce that some of Walt Disney Imagineering's leading minds will be at the March event to share what they've learned about designing exciting, compelling interactive experiences.

As part of the GDC 2019 Vision Track, a series of high-profile talks exploring the future of the game industry, Walt Disney Imagineering creative director Sara Thacher and executive creative director Brent D. Strong will present "Playing with Magic: Interactive Worlds and Walt Disney Imagineering."

This is a rare opportunity for you to learn firsthand about the opportunities and challenges of building physical, interactive worlds, and explore the overlap between designing theme parks and video games.

In Disney’s Parks & Resorts around the world, Imagineers use a blend of technology and storytelling to allow guests to explore mysterious jungles, step into fantasy kingdoms, journey to a galaxy far far away and suit up with the Avengers. Multi-disciplinary teams work together to build new worlds of possibility, and in this talk Thacher and Strong will discuss how they do it, what challenges they've overcome, and what practical takeaways you can apply to your own projects. You won't want to miss it!

