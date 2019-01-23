Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Inside the design of the app-integrated board game Mansions of Madness

January 28, 2019
January 28, 2019 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

Physical games have deeply influenced the way we make video games, and in recent years the opposite has also become true. Canny developers are using digital tools to breathe new life into tabletop games, and the lessons they're learning might be of use in your next big project.

In this GDC 2018 talk, for example, Fantasy Flight Games' Andrew Fischer shares what the design team learned while making the app-assisted cooperative board game Mansions of Madness: Second Edition. He discusses the team's successes and failures, as well as how they applied what they learned on the game to the design of its expansions, and offers potentially useful takeaways for fellow game makers.

It was a rare look at the state of app-assisted tabletop game development, so if you missed seeing it in person don't squander your chance to now watch it (completely free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

