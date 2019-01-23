Video: Inside the design of the app-integrated board game Mansions of Madness

Physical games have deeply influenced the way we make video games, and in recent years the opposite has also become true. Canny developers are using digital tools to breathe new life into tabletop games, and the lessons they're learning might be of use in your next big project.

In this GDC 2018 talk, for example, Fantasy Flight Games' Andrew Fischer shares what the design team learned while making the app-assisted cooperative board game Mansions of Madness: Second Edition. He discusses the team's successes and failures, as well as how they applied what they learned on the game to the design of its expansions, and offers potentially useful takeaways for fellow game makers.

It was a rare look at the state of app-assisted tabletop game development, so if you missed seeing it in person don't squander your chance to now watch it (completely free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

