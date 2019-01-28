A 'major reorganization' could see RuneScape dev Jagex put up for sale

Fukong Interactive, a Chinese company and current owner of RuneScape developer Jagex, is looking to restructure and, as a result, could be selling some or all of its stake in the studio.

The sale isn’t set in stone, however. In a statement to PCGamesInsider, a Jagex representative said that its parent company had informed the Chinese financial market that Fukong Interactive is considering selling off some of its assets and is “planning a major reorganization.”

The studio, which was purchased by Fukong Interactive for $300 million back in 2016, is potentially one of those assets up for either partial or full sale. “A sale of assets is one of multiple routes Fukong Interactive has available as it restructures,” said the statement. “And, by making this initial statement to the market, Fukong can now begin exploring such options.”

While its parent company seems to be in a bit of a downturn, Jagex has had a strong couple of years thanks to its efforts with RuneScape. As of last summer, the online game had generated a total over $1 billion in lifetime revenue since it got its start in 2001. PCGamesInsider notes that the company reported a 51 percent year-on-year increase in profit in 2018, recording a record $56.7 million for the year.

“Whatever the outcome of Fukong’s restructure, Jagex continues to execute on our short-term and long-term strategies for the RuneScape franchise,” reads the company’s statement. “Jagex has never been in better shape and the year ahead will see further investment in the organization as we expand our talent base to create and deliver significant new content for our players, build on our Jagex Partners third-party publishing initiative, in addition to increasing our presence in [the] mobile sector with RuneScape itself.”