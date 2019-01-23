Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring a Senior Visual Effects Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Senior In-Game Visual Effects Artist for an exciting unannounced project.

Responsibilities:

You will use our in-house particle editor to author high quality, photo-real particle effects (fire, smoke, explosions, debris, clouds, etc.) that meet all technical and aesthetic standards for the project and implement them into our game engine.

Partner closely with Art Directors, VFX Artists and Game Designers to ensure all effects satisfy design and art requirements.

You will produce look tests based on provided reference materials to ensure industry leading quality and artistic fidelity.

Take direction from Supervisors as well as provide guidance and mentorship to other FX Artists.

Build and test what's possible in a game engine while working within production deadlines to complete all tasks.

Requirements:

Demonstrate a strong eye for timing, weight, realism, color, volume, energy and other particle aesthetics.

Ability to build realistic explosions, ambient fx, weapon fx, etc.

Experience with VFX software – 3ds Max, Maya, Houdini, etc.

Display modeling, texturing, and animation experience.

Basic compositing knowledge (Photoshop, After Effects, Nuke, Fusion).

5+ years of production experience in video games.

Validated ability to script a plus (GSC scripting).

Exhibit strong technical and communication skills with the ability to adapt quickly to proprietary tools.

Self-motivated and a real passion for video games.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.