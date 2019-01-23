Get a job: Infinity Ward is hiring a Senior Visual Effects Artist

Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Senior Visual Effects Artist, Infinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is currently seeking a Senior In-Game Visual Effects Artist for an exciting unannounced project.

Responsibilities:

  • You will use our in-house particle editor to author high quality, photo-real particle effects (fire, smoke, explosions, debris, clouds, etc.) that meet all technical and aesthetic standards for the project and implement them into our game engine.
  • Partner closely with Art Directors, VFX Artists and Game Designers to ensure all effects satisfy design and art requirements.
  • You will produce look tests based on provided reference materials to ensure industry leading quality and artistic fidelity.
  • Take direction from Supervisors as well as provide guidance and mentorship to other FX Artists.
  • Build and test what's possible in a game engine while working within production deadlines to complete all tasks.

Requirements:

  • Demonstrate a strong eye for timing, weight, realism, color, volume, energy and other particle aesthetics.
  • Ability to build realistic explosions, ambient fx, weapon fx, etc.
  • Experience with VFX software – 3ds Max, Maya, Houdini, etc.
  • Display modeling, texturing, and animation experience.
  • Basic compositing knowledge (Photoshop, After Effects, Nuke, Fusion).
  • 5+ years of production experience in video games.
  • Validated ability to script a plus (GSC scripting).
  • Exhibit strong technical and communication skills with the ability to adapt quickly to proprietary tools.
  • Self-motivated and a real passion for video games.

Interested? Apply now.

