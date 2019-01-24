Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 29, 2019
Learn Slay the Spire 's metrics-driven approach to game balancing at GDC 2019

January 29, 2019 | By Staff
Mega Crit's debut game Slay the Spire has been earning a lot of accaim lately, in large part due to its beautifully balanced "deck-builder meets roguelike" design. If you're a fan (or just want to see how it was made), then come to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March to get a behind-the-scenes look at how it was balanced!

This isn't just any game-balancing discussion, either; Slay the Spire's dev team took a very metrics-focused approach to game balance early on, and Mega Crit cofounder Anthony Giovannetti will tell you why (and how) in his Design track talk on "'Slay the Spire': Metrics Driven Design and Balance." 

Specifically, he'll show you how the Mega Crit team took a metric-driven focus early in development, and continued to make heavy use of data-driven development throughout the Early Access process. He'll also look at how they utilized and engaged with community feedback on game balance, while maintaining game feel and difficulty over a year of constant updates and changes.

Their efforts seem to have paid off, given the game's ongoing popularity, so consider making time to catch this talk!

You can find more info about it (and many others!) over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

