Learn Slay the Spire 's metrics-driven approach to game balancing at GDC 2019

Mega Crit's debut game Slay the Spire has been earning a lot of accaim lately, in large part due to its beautifully balanced "deck-builder meets roguelike" design. If you're a fan (or just want to see how it was made), then come to the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March to get a behind-the-scenes look at how it was balanced!

This isn't just any game-balancing discussion, either; Slay the Spire's dev team took a very metrics-focused approach to game balance early on, and Mega Crit cofounder Anthony Giovannetti will tell you why (and how) in his Design track talk on "'Slay the Spire': Metrics Driven Design and Balance."

Specifically, he'll show you how the Mega Crit team took a metric-driven focus early in development, and continued to make heavy use of data-driven development throughout the Early Access process. He'll also look at how they utilized and engaged with community feedback on game balance, while maintaining game feel and difficulty over a year of constant updates and changes.

Their efforts seem to have paid off, given the game's ongoing popularity, so consider making time to catch this talk!

GDC 2019 takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

