January 29, 2019
Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped 3 million copies in four days

Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped 3 million copies in four days

January 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Capcom's well-received Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped 3 million copies worldwide in four days. 

The survival horror title launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on January 25, more than 20 years after the original hit shelves way back in 1996. 

That original release went on to achieve cumulative sales of 4.96 million units, making it the fourth best-selling game in the Resident Evil franchise. 

It remains to be seen whether the remake -- which was built entirely from the ground-up for current gen machines using Capcom's in-house RE Engine (initially created for Resident Evil 7) -- will surpass that total, but it's already off to a strong start. 

 

