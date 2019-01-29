Deep Silver owner THQ Nordic distances itself from Metro Exodus exclusivity deal

THQ Nordic claims the decision to yank Metro Exodus from Steam and launch it as a timed-exclusive on the Epic Games Store was made entirely by the game's publisher Koch Media.

Although THQ Nordic owns both Koch Media and its publishing division Deep Silver, it explained the franchise is still the intellectual property of Koch, and that the exclusivity agreement was its baby.

Indeed, while the deal itself is notable as being the second big-name title Epic has poached from Steam in recent weeks, it's interesting to see Koch's parent company distance itself from the move.

"The decision to publish Metro Exodus as a timed Epic Store exclusive was made entirely on Koch Media’s side as Metro is their intellectual property," reads a tweet from THQ Nordic. "They are a sister company of THQ Nordic Vienna, which is the reason why we can and will not comment on this matter.

"We do not want to categorically exclude the possibility of timed exclusives for any of our games in the future, but speaking in the here and now, we definitely want to have the players choose the platform of their liking and make our portfolio available to as many outlets as possible."

As for how the deal unfolded, Deep Silver chief exec Dr. Klemens Kundratitz explained the publisher wanted to take advantage of the Epic Games Store's "generous revenue share," which would see the company take an 88 percent revenue split compared to the standard 70 percent.

The folks over at Steam weren't impressed, however, and although Metro Exodus will return to Valve's marketplace in February 2020, the company branded the deal "unfair."

"We think the decision to remove the game is unfair to Steam customers, especially after a long pre-sale period," it wrote in an update on the game's Steam page. "We apologize to Steam customers that were expecting it to be available for sale through the February 15 release date, but we were only recently informed of the decision and given limited time to let everyone know."