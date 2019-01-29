NetEase grabs stake in Quantic Dream as studio prepares for multi-platform future

NetEase has acquired a minority stake in Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream, which has laid out plans for a multi-platform future.

The Chinese outfit made the undisclosed investment though its online games division NetEase Games, and said the move will help it further the development and distribution of global online games.

Quantic, meanwhile, claims the deal will help support its ambition of becoming a "becoming a global multi-franchise entertainment company", and for studio founder David Cage that means leaving the world of PlayStation exclusivity behind.

In a recent interview with Variety the designer explained Quantic now wants to be present on "all platforms" after releasing its last three games Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human exclusively on PlayStation consoles.

"Our objective is to be present on all platforms where there is an audience that can enjoy our experiences,” he said. "We will, of course, continue developing on PlayStation, a platform that we know very well after having worked with Sony for 12 years, but we will also be present on all other relevant platforms."