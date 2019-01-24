Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 30, 2019
You should put your name on your game! Find out why at GDC 2019

January 30, 2019 | By Staff
Do you sign your work? Should you?

It's a deceptively simple question, one that will be unpacked and examined by a pair of veteran game makers at the 2019 Game Developers Conference this March.

In a special Independent Games Summit talk, game makers Zach Gage (Pocket-run PoolReally Bad Chess) and Bennett Foddy (Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy) will be presenting (appropriately enough) "Put Your Name on Your Game, a Talk by Bennett Foddy and Zach Gage."

Their premise is simple:  Unlike actors, musicians, intellectuals, painters, poets, writers, directors, and producers, game designers often publish behind the anonymity of a company, even when working alone. Why do they do this? Where did this norm come from? Who benefits from this situation? And why should it be changed?

This is a good talk to see, especially if you're lucky enough to have control over how you're credited in the work you produce. Expect to learn a bit about the history of crediting in artistic work, and what sort of benefits (in terms of visibility, sales, and connection with your community) you might reap from being willing to put your name out there.

Further details on this intriguing talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

