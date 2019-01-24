You should put your name on your game! Find out why at GDC 2019

Do you sign your work? Should you?

It's a deceptively simple question, one that will be unpacked and examined by a pair of veteran game makers at the 2019 Game Developers Conference this March.

In a special Independent Games Summit talk, game makers Zach Gage (Pocket-run Pool, Really Bad Chess) and Bennett Foddy (Getting Over It With Bennett Foddy) will be presenting (appropriately enough) "Put Your Name on Your Game, a Talk by Bennett Foddy and Zach Gage."

Their premise is simple: Unlike actors, musicians, intellectuals, painters, poets, writers, directors, and producers, game designers often publish behind the anonymity of a company, even when working alone. Why do they do this? Where did this norm come from? Who benefits from this situation? And why should it be changed?

This is a good talk to see, especially if you're lucky enough to have control over how you're credited in the work you produce. Expect to learn a bit about the history of crediting in artistic work, and what sort of benefits (in terms of visibility, sales, and connection with your community) you might reap from being willing to put your name out there.

