January 29, 2019
Video: A game dev's guide to designing great tutorials

January 29, 2019 | By Staff
VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design, Video, Vault

What goes into a great tutorial?

At GDC Europe 2016, Those Awesome Guys' Nicolae Berbece took to the stage to try and pick apart what's required to make your tutorials great -- and why so many tutorials end up cluttered with annoying pop-ups, frustrating walls of text, and other things that make people press "A" to skip.

It was a quick, light-hearted look at something most developers have to deal with at some point, so if you missed it back in 2016 make sure to make time to watch Berbece's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

