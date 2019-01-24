Video: A game dev's guide to designing great tutorials

What goes into a great tutorial?

At GDC Europe 2016, Those Awesome Guys' Nicolae Berbece took to the stage to try and pick apart what's required to make your tutorials great -- and why so many tutorials end up cluttered with annoying pop-ups, frustrating walls of text, and other things that make people press "A" to skip.

It was a quick, light-hearted look at something most developers have to deal with at some point, so if you missed it back in 2016 make sure to make time to watch Berbece's talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

