Get a job: Method EXP is looking for a Graphics Engineer

Location: San Francisco, California

Method EXP is currently looking for a Graphics Engineer for its San Francisco, CA office. Our dedicated team of immersive experience designers, artists and developers work with the world’s leading brands and content partners to redefine what’s possible in content, communication and commerce. Whether for mobile, PC or console, entertainment, healthcare or education, our Real-Time, CG and live action specialists create breath-taking interactive worlds that test the limits of imagination and immersion.

Responsibilities:

Respond to needs or changes of the technical creation process, whether internal requests or external client changes

Previous proprietary or off-the-shelf game engine development experience in C++ language.

Mitigate any issues between programmers and other team members working on the technical aspects of the project

Develop 3D rendering technology within the constraints of the target system and its performance characteristics

Collaborating with the development team to manage and develop the required tools, shaders and frameworks

Requirements:

Extensive knowledge of C/C++

Must have experience working on games, VR/AR/LBE experiences

At least one shipped title

Mindset for concurrency, memory, and performance

Experience researching, developing and optimizing CPU and GPU rendering techniques and shaders

Experience developing content pipelines and workflows

Self-driven with a strong sense of quality, artistic eye a big plus

Good communication skills

