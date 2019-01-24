Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 29, 2019
January 29, 2019
January 29, 2019
Get a job: Method EXP is looking for a Graphics Engineer

January 29, 2019 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Graphics Engineer, Method EXP

Location: San Francisco, California

Method EXP is currently looking for a Graphics Engineer for its San Francisco, CA office. Our dedicated team of immersive experience designers, artists and developers work with the world’s leading brands and content partners to redefine what’s possible in content, communication and commerce. Whether for mobile, PC or console, entertainment, healthcare or education, our Real-Time, CG and live action specialists create breath-taking interactive worlds that test the limits of imagination and immersion.

Responsibilities:

  • Respond to needs or changes of the technical creation process, whether internal requests or external client changes
  • Previous proprietary or off-the-shelf game engine development experience in C++ language.
  • Mitigate any issues between programmers and other team members working on the technical aspects of the project
  • Develop 3D rendering technology within the constraints of the target system and its performance characteristics
  • Collaborating with the development team to manage and develop the required tools, shaders and frameworks

Requirements:

  • Extensive knowledge of C/C++
  • Must have experience working on games, VR/AR/LBE experiences
  • At least one shipped title
  • Mindset for concurrency, memory, and performance
  • Experience researching, developing and optimizing CPU and GPU rendering techniques and shaders
  • Experience developing content pipelines and workflows
  • Self-driven with a strong sense of quality, artistic eye a big plus
  • Good communication skills

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

