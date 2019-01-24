Learn how great licensed games get made from the Reigns: GoT team at GDC 2019

Building games around popular licensed properties in TV and film has long been tricky business, but at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll hear how the team behind the hit mobile game Reigns: Game of Thrones found success while working with stakeholders on one of the world's biggest TV shows.

As part of a GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track talk on "'Reigns: Game of Thrones': A Song of Fire and License", game designer Francois Alliot will join Devolver Digital's Nigel Lowrie and HBO's Jeff Peters and Wilson Price onstage to discuss how smaller developers and publishers can work with well-known IPs to create smart, creative, and impactful games that please the creators, the license holder, and fans, all in a healthy and successful development environment.

To show you that's not too good to be true, the panel will use the development and production of 'Reigns: Game of Thrones' as a case study, and give you insightful perspectives from developer Nerial, publisher Devolver Digital and licensor HBO. Don't miss it!

