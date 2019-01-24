Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 30, 2019
January 30, 2019
January 30, 2019
Learn how great licensed games get made from the Reigns: GoT team at GDC 2019

January 30, 2019 | By Staff
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Business/Marketing, GDC

Building games around popular licensed properties in TV and film has long been tricky business, but at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll hear how the team behind the hit mobile game Reigns: Game of Thrones found success while working with stakeholders on one of the world's biggest TV shows.

As part of a GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track talk on "'Reigns: Game of Thrones': A Song of Fire and License", game designer Francois Alliot will join Devolver Digital's Nigel Lowrie and HBO's Jeff Peters and Wilson Price onstage to discuss how smaller developers and publishers can work with well-known IPs to create smart, creative, and impactful games that please the creators, the license holder, and fans, all in a healthy and successful development environment.

Early registration for the 2019 Game Developers Conference ends today (Wednesday, January 30th) at 11:59 PM Pacific -- so register now at a discounted rate to save some money!

To show you that's not too good to be true, the panel will use the development and production of 'Reigns: Game of Thrones' as a case study, and give you insightful perspectives from developer Nerial, publisher Devolver Digital and licensor HBO. Don't miss it!

Further details on this talk and many more are available now on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC 2019, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

