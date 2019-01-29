Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

See what ray tracing can do to a game like Quake 2

January 29, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
January 29, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design, Video

KIT graduate student Christoph Schied has released an open-source version of the Quake II engine that uses new Vulkan ray tracing tech and other tricks to pull off fully dynamic illumination, and it's something worth seeing.

This is a great example of what cutting-edge ray tracing and path tracing tech can do, and devs curious to see how it works can check it out on GitHub or watch a video analysis of the project (embedded above) recently published by Digital Foundry.

According to Schied, this version of Quake II (called Q2VKPT, for "Quake II - Vulkan Path Tracing") relies on Vulkan's relatively new hardware-accelerated raytracing features to run Quake II at nearly 60 frames per second with real-time full ray tracing and dynamic lighting. 

"Q2VKPT makes use of a variety of techniques to adapt computationally expensive methods previously only used in the movie industry to games," writes Schied on the project's website.

"Using path tracing for fully dynamic lighting allows for a lot more detail in the shading of game scenes, naturally producing complex interplay of hard and soft shadows, glossy material appearances and perspectively correct reflections everywhere. Moreover, light can naturally flow anywhere, tying the scene together in the ways we would expect from the real world. Traditional approaches like precomputed lighting or coarse real-time raster approximations could never interactively reach this detail at a comparable resolution, since full storage of this lighting information would exceed any memory bounds."

For loads more technical details about how Schied pulled it off (as well as an explainer about how path tracing differs from raytracing, and why you should care) check out his website.

Related Jobs

Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.29.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.29.19]
Junior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.29.19]
Senior Programmer, Chicago
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.29.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Road to the IGF: Nonsense Arts' ETHEREAL
PSA: Just over 24 hours left to register early for GDC at a discount!
GameStop is looking at other options after plans to sell the company fall through
EA amends FIFA loot boxes in Belgium after regulators increase pressure


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image