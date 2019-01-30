February marks the final round of PlayStation Plus games for Vita and PS3

PlayStation has revealed the games it’ll be offering free to PlayStation Plus subscribers next month, and in doing so revealed the last games to come to both the Vita and PS3 through the program.

It’s been over 12 years since the PlayStation 3 first launched (and only 7 since the Vita debuted), so the idea that Sony would leave its legacy systems behind as it continues on with its current-generation hardware isn’t an entirely shocking one. After all, the company made a similar cut by removing both platforms from its PlayStation Now program way back in 2017 as well.

Though PlayStation 3 and Vita players will still be able to access their library of previous PlayStation Plus titles, PlayStation won’t be offering free games for either platform after these final four (the PS3’s Divekick and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, the Vita’s Gunhouse and Rogue Aces) leave the rotation on March 8.

The company originally announced that it would be pulling the plug on the PlayStation 3 and Vita side of its Plus perks about this time last year, so today’s reminder shouldn’t come as a surprise by any means. Both platforms have also seen a decline in support for some time leading up to both the initial announcement and today’s reminder as well, particularly the PlayStation Vita which is due to end production in Japan sometime this year.