Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

February marks the final round of PlayStation Plus games for Vita and PS3

February marks the final round of PlayStation Plus games for Vita and PS3

January 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

PlayStation has revealed the games it’ll be offering free to PlayStation Plus subscribers next month, and in doing so revealed the last games to come to both the Vita and PS3 through the program.

It’s been over 12 years since the PlayStation 3 first launched (and only 7 since the Vita debuted), so the idea that Sony would leave its legacy systems behind as it continues on with its current-generation hardware isn’t an entirely shocking one. After all, the company made a similar cut by removing both platforms from its PlayStation Now program way back in 2017 as well.

Though PlayStation 3 and Vita players will still be able to access their library of previous PlayStation Plus titles, PlayStation won’t be offering free games for either platform after these final four (the PS3’s Divekick and Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, the Vita’s Gunhouse and Rogue Aces) leave the rotation on March 8.

The company originally announced that it would be pulling the plug on the PlayStation 3 and Vita side of its Plus perks about this time last year, so today’s reminder shouldn’t come as a surprise by any means. Both platforms have also seen a decline in support for some time leading up to both the initial announcement and today’s reminder as well, particularly the PlayStation Vita which is due to end production in Japan sometime this year.

Related Jobs

Giant Squid
Giant Squid — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.29.19]
CINEMATIC ANIMATOR (CONTRACT)
Giant Squid
Giant Squid — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.29.19]
GAMEPLAY PROGRAMMER
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.29.19]
UI Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.29.19]
Senior UI Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How do you rejuvenate the skateboarding genre? Put a bird on it!
Learn how great licensed games get made from the Reigns: GoT team at GDC 2019
February marks the final round of PlayStation Plus games for Vita and PS3
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: KOO-KOO


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image