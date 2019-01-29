Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019
See how Blizzard brought new HotS hero Orphea to life at GDC 2019

January 31, 2019 | By Staff
More: Social/Online, Art, Design, GDC

Blizzard Entertainment has earned a reputation for filling its games with charming, colorful characters, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get a rare look at how a new Blizzard hero is designed.

In her GDC 2019 Visual Arts track talk on "Bringing Orphea to 'Heroes of the Storm'", Blizzard animator Lana Bachynski will show you what it takes to bring a new character into a pre-established ecosystem, as well as how to strike a balance between multiple franchises with distinctly different art styles.

She'll also show you practical techniques used to create powerful silhouettes and intuitive motion, and reveal how to keep your work tied to a core set of beliefs that value "gameplay first" without sacrificing animation quality. 

In short, this is an exciting talk about Blizzard's approach to animation as a service, and how animation can help cultivate positive experiences for both players and developers alike. You won't want to miss it!

You can find full details on Bachynski's talk and many, many more over on the GDC 2019 Session Scheduler. There you can begin to lay out your GDC week, which takes place March 18th through the 22nd at the (newly renovated!) Moscone Center in San Francisco. 

Bring your team to GDC! Register a group of 10 or more and save 10 percent on conference passes. Learn more here.​

For more details on GDC 2019 visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

