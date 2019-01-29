See how Blizzard brought new HotS hero Orphea to life at GDC 2019

Blizzard Entertainment has earned a reputation for filling its games with charming, colorful characters, and at the 2019 Game Developers Conference in March you'll get a rare look at how a new Blizzard hero is designed.

In her GDC 2019 Visual Arts track talk on "Bringing Orphea to 'Heroes of the Storm'", Blizzard animator Lana Bachynski will show you what it takes to bring a new character into a pre-established ecosystem, as well as how to strike a balance between multiple franchises with distinctly different art styles.

She'll also show you practical techniques used to create powerful silhouettes and intuitive motion, and reveal how to keep your work tied to a core set of beliefs that value "gameplay first" without sacrificing animation quality.

In short, this is an exciting talk about Blizzard's approach to animation as a service, and how animation can help cultivate positive experiences for both players and developers alike. You won't want to miss it!

