Video: King's guide to level design for casual games

Level design a key building block of game development, but there's still not a lot of discussion out there about how best to design levels for more "casual" games. which is especially true for King "Saga" games.

That's why King's Jeremy Kang took the stage at GDC Europe 2016 to deliver a rare look at how King (Candy Crush Saga) goes about designing levels for its various free-to-play mobile games.

His talk focused on the design process used when creating hundreds of levels for a brand new King Saga game, with a specific focus on 4 Ts: theory, thought, tools and testing. He also touched on design considerations, how level design principles are applied, the workflow for creating levels at King, tools King uses, and how data drives the tweaking and balancing of levels in their Saga games.

It was a rare look inside a F2P casual game giant's level design process, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

