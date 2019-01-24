Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: King's guide to level design for casual games

January 30, 2019 | By Staff
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Video, Vault

Level design a key building block of game development, but there's still not a lot of discussion out there about how best to design levels for more "casual" games. which is especially true for King "Saga" games.

That's why King's Jeremy Kang took the stage at GDC Europe 2016 to deliver a rare look at how King (Candy Crush Saga) goes about designing levels for its various free-to-play mobile games.

His talk focused on the design process used when creating hundreds of levels for a brand new King Saga game, with a specific focus on 4 Ts: theory, thought, tools and testing. He also touched on design considerations, how level design principles are applied, the workflow for creating levels at King, tools King uses, and how data drives the tweaking and balancing of levels in their Saga games.

It was a rare look inside a F2P casual game giant's level design process, and now you can watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

