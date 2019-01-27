Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Be an Environment Artist at Insomniac Games

January 30, 2019 | By Staff
Console/PC, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Environment Artist, Insomniac Games

Location: Durham, North Carolina

The surroundings or conditions in which a person, animal, or plant lives or operates -- that's the definition of an environment, and it's what we're looking for our next exceptional artist to help us create!

Insomniac Games is looking for an Environment Artist responsible for creating game worlds by modeling/sculpting assets from high res to in game, authoring textures and materials and in-editor level composition and layout.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Creates organic and hard-surface assets from a style guide with or without concept art
  • Takes assets through the full modeling/texturing production pipeline
    • Sculpts, high poly, low poly, High poly to low poly bakes
    • Optimizes textures and geometry; creates LOD's
    • Creates modular kits
    • Material assignment and texture creation
  • Set dresses with modular assets in-editor within scope of the project's metrics and rules.
  • Works independently and actively communicates with production teams as needed
  • Maintains performance requirements for levels (memory, framerate, draw calls, instances)
  • Scopes levels for on-time milestone delivery
  • Maintains consistent style under the direction of the Art Director and Lead Environment Artist
  • Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

  • Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Knowledge of Maya and of baking low poly models with high poly models.
  • Proficient in texture creation with Photoshop, Substance Designer, or equivalent.
  • Knowledge of sculpting with ZBrush.
  • Understanding of at least one industry-leading level editor.
  • Understanding of source control with Perforce or the equivalent.
  • Houdini knowledge a plus.

Other Skills: Excellent foundations skills, including composition, design, and color theory. Strong traditional painting skills, ability to create models and shaders for a range of art directions, from photorealistic to stylized. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team. Is passionate about games and understands the goals of level design.

If this sounds like the role for you - Please use the link below to submit your application. Thanks!

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

