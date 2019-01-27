Get a job: Be an Environment Artist at Insomniac Games

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Durham, North Carolina

The surroundings or conditions in which a person, animal, or plant lives or operates -- that's the definition of an environment, and it's what we're looking for our next exceptional artist to help us create!

Insomniac Games is looking for an Environment Artist responsible for creating game worlds by modeling/sculpting assets from high res to in game, authoring textures and materials and in-editor level composition and layout.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Creates organic and hard-surface assets from a style guide with or without concept art

Takes assets through the full modeling/texturing production pipeline Sculpts, high poly, low poly, High poly to low poly bakes Optimizes textures and geometry; creates LOD's Creates modular kits Material assignment and texture creation

Set dresses with modular assets in-editor within scope of the project's metrics and rules.

Works independently and actively communicates with production teams as needed

Maintains performance requirements for levels (memory, framerate, draw calls, instances)

Scopes levels for on-time milestone delivery

Maintains consistent style under the direction of the Art Director and Lead Environment Artist

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Knowledge of Maya and of baking low poly models with high poly models.

Proficient in texture creation with Photoshop, Substance Designer, or equivalent.

Knowledge of sculpting with ZBrush.

Understanding of at least one industry-leading level editor.

Understanding of source control with Perforce or the equivalent.

Houdini knowledge a plus.

Other Skills: Excellent foundations skills, including composition, design, and color theory. Strong traditional painting skills, ability to create models and shaders for a range of art directions, from photorealistic to stylized. Ability to meet deadlines under tight schedules. Willingness to receive direction and work closely with a team. Is passionate about games and understands the goals of level design.

