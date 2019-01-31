Sales and profits up at Nintendo as Switch software continues to deliver

The Switch is still delivering the goods for Nintendo, with bumper software sales driving hardware at the Japanese console maker.

According to the company's fiscal report for the nine months ended December 31, 2018, net sales rose by 16.4 percent year-over-year to 997.3 billion yen ($9.19 billion), while profits increased by 24.9 percent to 168.8 billion yen ($1.55 billion) during the same period.

Indeed, over the past nine months three Nintendo Switch titles -- Super Mario Party (5.3 million units), Pokemon: Let's Go (10 million units), and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (12.08 million units) -- managed to pull in record sales to help "reinvigorate" the Nintendo Switch platform.

The sales of third-party games also continues to "grow steadily," and the Switch now boasts 20 million-seller titles. Overall, cumulative Switch software sales for the past nine months clocked in at 94.64 million units -- an increase of 100.9 percent year-over-year.

Those burgeoning software sales gave Switch hardware a shot in the arm, with console sales rising by 19.5 percent year-on-year to 14.49 million units.

Glancing at Nintendo's digital business, sales of downloadable titles, download-only software, and add-on content also witnessed growth on the Switch, and combined to bring in digital sales of 84.2 billion yen ($775.5 million) -- a year-over-year increase of 95.1 percent.

All of the above means lifetime Switch hardware sales now stand at 32.27 million units, while lifetime Switch software sales have reached 163.61 million units.

Moving on to the 3DS, the veteran handheld saw hardware sales fall by 60.5 percent to 2.31 million units, while software sales also tumbled by 64.5 percent to 11.08 million units.

Over on the mobile front, Nintendo's smart device related income rose by 14.7 percent year-on-year to 33.3 billion yen ($306.7 million). The company partly attributes that increase to the launch of Dragalia Lost, which reportedly grossed around $28 million in its first month on digital shelves.

Looking ahead, Nintendo hasn't revised its financial forecast, and still expects to see net sales of 1.2 trillion yen ($10.6 billion) and profits of 165 billion yen ($1.46 billion) by the end of the financial year on March 31, 2019.

That said, the Japanese outfit has updated its hardware sales forecasts for both the Switch and 3DS based on their performance so far.

The company previously expected Switch hardware sales to hit 20 million units by the end of the fiscal year, but has now lowered that total to 17 million units. It has also reduced its full-year 3DS hardware forecast down to 2.6 million units from 4 million units.