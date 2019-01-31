Lifetime Switch sales have surpassed 32 million units

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 32 million units in lifetime sales, according to the latest figures from Nintendo.

The hybrid console had sold exactly 32.27 million units as of December 31, 2018, with 14.49 million of those sales coming during the past nine months.

In its latest fiscal report, Nintendo explained top-selling new releases like Super Mario Party, Pokemon Let's Go, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had "reinvigorated" the system, and revealed the console now boasts over 20 million-seller titles.

Indeed, the bumper performance of Switch software helped boost hardware sales by 19.5 percent year-on-year. Yet, despite that upswing, Nintendo has actually lowered its Switch hardware sales forecast for the full-year ended March 31, 2019.

The console maker had initially expected the Switch to hit 20 million sales by the end of March, but the company has now lowered its forecast to 17 million units. That means Nintendo only believes it'll sell another 2.51 consoles before the financial year is out.

Whether or not that proves the case remains to be seen, but we'll know the answer in a few months time.