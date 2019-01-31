Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 31, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 31, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 31, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Lifetime Switch sales have surpassed 32 million units

Lifetime Switch sales have surpassed 32 million units

January 31, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
January 31, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed 32 million units in lifetime sales, according to the latest figures from Nintendo.

The hybrid console had sold exactly 32.27 million units as of December 31, 2018, with 14.49 million of those sales coming during the past nine months. 

In its latest fiscal report, Nintendo explained top-selling new releases like Super Mario Party, Pokemon Let's Go, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had "reinvigorated" the system, and revealed the console now boasts over 20 million-seller titles. 

Indeed, the bumper performance of Switch software helped boost hardware sales by 19.5 percent year-on-year. Yet, despite that upswing, Nintendo has actually lowered its Switch hardware sales forecast for the full-year ended March 31, 2019. 

The console maker had initially expected the Switch to hit 20 million sales by the end of March, but the company has now lowered its forecast to 17 million units. That means Nintendo only believes it'll sell another 2.51 consoles before the financial year is out. 

Whether or not that proves the case remains to be seen, but we'll know the answer in a few months time.

Related Jobs

Game Closure
Game Closure — Tokyo, Japan
[01.30.19]
Senior Backend Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.30.19]
Environment Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.30.19]
Cinematic Animator
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.30.19]
Visual Effects (VFX) Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the AI of Horizon Zero Dawn - part 1
How do you rejuvenate the skateboarding genre? Put a bird on it!
Blog: Why did we DMCA our own game a few weeks after launch?
Learn how great licensed games get made from the Reigns: GoT team at GDC 2019


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image