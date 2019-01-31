Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2019
Nintendo delays Mario Kart Tour mobile game to ramp up quality

January 31, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Nintendo's next big-name smartphone offering, Mario Kart Tour, has been delayed. 

The mobile title was scheduled to release during the current fiscal year ending in March, but will now launch a few months later in the summer of 2019. 

Writing in its latest fiscal report, Nintendo claims it wants to improve the quality of the application and expand its post-launch content line-up. 

In the meantime, it will continue to focus on supporting its existing mobile roster, which includes familiar names like Dragalia Lost, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run.

