Nintendo delays Mario Kart Tour mobile game to ramp up quality

Newsbrief: Nintendo's next big-name smartphone offering, Mario Kart Tour, has been delayed.

The mobile title was scheduled to release during the current fiscal year ending in March, but will now launch a few months later in the summer of 2019.

Writing in its latest fiscal report, Nintendo claims it wants to improve the quality of the application and expand its post-launch content line-up.

In the meantime, it will continue to focus on supporting its existing mobile roster, which includes familiar names like Dragalia Lost, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Super Mario Run.