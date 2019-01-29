Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 31, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 31, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 31, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

There's an opt-in review system in the works for the Epic Games Store

There's an opt-in review system in the works for the Epic Games Store

January 31, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
January 31, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

One of the chief differences between the Epic Games Store and Steam, outside of revenue share splits, is the former’s lack of user reviews and other feedback-focused tools.

But Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney says that difference won’t stand for long.

Epic Games currently has a review system in the works for its store, though Sweeney notes that developers won’t be required to have user reviews on their games’ store pages. 

Instead, the system will require devs to opt-in to reviews, something Sweeney notes on Twitter aims to counteract review bombing and “other gaming-the-system” type issues that tend to plague user reviews. The system will be based on the review setup for the Unreal Engine Marketplace, as well.

Steam has introduced changes to its own review system in the past to try and mitigate review bombing, or when people flood a game with negative reviews as a reaction to something other than the game’s quality. Steam will flag when a high number of reviews suddenly flow in and display a chart showing review trends when it detects foul play.

All of these safeguards can currently be found on the Steam Store pages for Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux where scorned Steam users are bombarding both games with negative reviews to protest Deep Silver’s recent decision to host the latest PC Metro game, Metro Exodus, exclusively on the Epic Games Store for one year.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.31.19]
Lead Lighting Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.31.19]
Outsource Artist
Game Closure
Game Closure — Tokyo, Japan
[01.30.19]
Senior Backend Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.30.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the AI of Horizon Zero Dawn - part 1
Lifetime Switch sales have surpassed 32 million units
Nintendo lowers full-year hardware forecast for Switch
How do you rejuvenate the skateboarding genre? Put a bird on it!


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image