Report: Nintendo eyeing a smaller, more portable Switch for release this year

January 31, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
According to a report from Nikkei, one translated from Japanese by Gematsu, Nintendo is considering launching a new version of the Switch this year that trims back some features to lower cost and emphasize portability.

There’s no mention in the report of exactly what features Nintendo would drop in order to slim down its handheld home console, but Nikkei says that the company has spoken to multiple suppliers and game developers about the possibility of a smaller Switch that could release as early as this year.

Just looking back to the many variations of the Nintendo 3DS, it’s not completely unbelievable that Nintendo would consider launching an alternative version to lean into the system’s portable nature. On top of that, the rumor somewhat lines up with a Wall Street Journal report from last October that said Nintendo was looking at launching an updated Switch in 2019.

