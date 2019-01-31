Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019
January 31, 2019
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold over 12 million copies in December

January 31, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the third best-selling Nintendo Switch game out there, despite only releasing at the beginning of December. That’s according to Nintendo’s Q3 financial results that document the company’s performance and earnings for the nine month period that ended December 31, 2018. 

According to those numbers, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 12.08 million copies just between its December 7 launch and the end of the month, skyrocketing it above other Switch mainstays like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2 to become the platform’s third best-selling game.

Mario himself still claims the number one and two slots. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best selling Switch game to date, with 15.02 million copies sold. Super Mario Odyssey follows just behind that with 13.76 million copies.

Ultimate, meanwhile, has already more than doubled the lifetime 5.35 million sales of its predecessor Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, surpassed the 9.45 million of Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS, and is close to eclipsing the lifetime 13.29 million copies Super Smash Bros. Brawl sold for the Wii way back when.

