Get a job: Temple Run dev Imangi Studios is looking for a Game Artist

Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Imangi Studios is looking for a talented individual to fill multiple open Game Artist positions (environment, character, 3D generalist, 2D/concept). This position will be responsible for developing visual assets for the Temple Run brand. Depending on your specialization, you will conceptualize and create environments, characters, concepts, animations, and/or VFX for Imangi Studios' mobile games. The ideal candidate will have a strong portfolio and experience in the mobile games space.

DUTIES

Contributes to the conceptualization, design, and development of beautiful and engaging art assets for the Temple Run brand.

creates environments, characters, concepts, animations, and/or VFX for mobile games, depending on position focus.

Develops appropriate art pipelines and workflows in conjunction with other members of the art team, design team, and programming team.

Ensures the technical and artistic quality of the project by collaborating with senior artists and making changes when necessary; implements and incorporates feedback from leaders into work.

Implements tasks as requested by the Art team to streamline and support production.

Helps with all visual aspects of bringing a game to market, including assisting in the creation of marketing materials (screenshots, touchups, banners, video trailers, icon creation, etc.)

Maintains excellent communication internally and externally with our development partners (as needed)

Tracks and updates the progress of day-to-day tasks using the designated tracking tools

Communicates and collaborates with key stakeholders to confirm task direction and consistency of own work

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor's degree in art, design, or related field

Three (3) years of video game art experience (mobile preferred)

Experience with the Unity 3D game engine

Portfolio showing past work (both professional and personal projects)

Interested? Apply now.

