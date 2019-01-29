Video: How Obsidian built Pillars of Eternity by looking back while moving forward

Obsidian Entertainment's Kickstarted RPG Pillars of Eternity was a bona fide hit in 2015, in part because it evoked the essence of classic '90s Infinity Engine games like Baldurs Gate and Icewind Dale while delivering a modern take on a tactial RPG.

In this GDC Europe 2016 session, Obsidian Entertainment's Josh Sawyer looks at the origins of Pillars of Eternity, and how Obsidian went about trying to update the classic PC RPG genre while paying tribute to the games that inspired it.

Sawyer's talk was full of practical insights and interesting anecdotes about the Obsidian RPG design process, so take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

