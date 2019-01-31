Konami enjoys a profitable 9 months thanks to strong sports game sales

Today Konami published its financial report card for the final nine months of last year, and it looks like both revenues and profits were up across the board thanks to strong performance from the company's sports games.

For the nine months ending December 31st, Konami says it earned an operating profit of ¥39.4 billion (~$361.7 million USD) on revenues of ¥192.6 billion (~$1.8 billion) , a small but notable increase over the ¥38.5 billion ($353.4 million) it earned on ¥178.7 billion ($1.6 billion) in revenues during the same period last year.

Konami's video games division (branded "Digital Entertainment") usually accounts for the lion's share of the company's profits, and last year was no exception; during the nine-month period Konami saw Digital Entertainment revenues of ¥105.8 billion ($971.3 million), roughly 18 percent more year-over-year.

The company chalks up its rise in fortunes to strong sales of its soccer and baseball games, most notably Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, the mobile game Professional Baseball Spirits A (Ace), and its chibi baseball game Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu 2018.

Elsewhere in the company, sales in the Amusements business (which encompasses arcade machines) were down year-over-year due to a decrease in orders, which Konami says is due to GI Derby Club selling really well during the same period a year prior. Also, the company apparently opened 15 new table tennis schools and one new swimming school.