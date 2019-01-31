Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 31, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 31, 2019
arrowPress Releases
January 31, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Konami enjoys a profitable 9 months thanks to strong sports game sales

Konami enjoys a profitable 9 months thanks to strong sports game sales

January 31, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
January 31, 2019 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Today Konami published its financial report card for the final nine months of last year, and it looks like both revenues and profits were up across the board thanks to strong performance from the company's sports games.

For the nine months ending December 31st, Konami says it earned an operating profit of ¥39.4 billion (~$361.7 million USD) on revenues of ¥192.6 billion (~$1.8 billion) , a small but notable increase over the ¥38.5 billion ($353.4 million) it earned on ¥178.7 billion ($1.6 billion) in revenues during the same period last year.

Konami's video games division (branded "Digital Entertainment") usually accounts for the lion's share of the company's profits, and last year was no exception; during the nine-month period Konami saw Digital Entertainment revenues of ¥105.8 billion ($971.3 million), roughly 18 percent more year-over-year.

The company chalks up its rise in fortunes to strong sales of its soccer and baseball games, most notably Pro Evolution Soccer 2019, the mobile game Professional Baseball Spirits A (Ace), and its chibi baseball game Jikkyou Pawafuru Puroyakyu 2018.

Elsewhere in the company, sales in the Amusements business (which encompasses arcade machines) were down year-over-year due to a decrease in orders, which Konami says is due to GI Derby Club selling really well during the same period a year prior. Also, the company apparently opened 15 new table tennis schools and one new swimming school.

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.31.19]
Lead Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.31.19]
Senior Technical Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.31.19]
Lead Game Designer
Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[01.31.19]
Mid / Senior Animator


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind the AI of Horizon Zero Dawn - part 1
See how Blizzard brought new HotS hero Orphea to life at GDC 2019
There's an opt-in review system in the works for the Epic Games Store
Alt.Ctrl.GDC Showcase: Continuum Bacterium


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image