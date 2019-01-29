See how Path of Exile was built to be played forever at GDC 2019

Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile is a free-to-play success story, having grown from modest beginnings in 2013 to entertain millions of active players every month -- and at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco next month you'll get to see how the dev team keeps it going strong.

As part of the GDC 2019 Design track of talks Grinding Gear's Chris Wilson will present "Designing 'Path of Exile' To Be Played Forever", an inside look at how Path was built from the ground up with sustainable development in mind.

Expect to learn how to structure releases into seasons with predictable release dates and scope, how to re-use content for rapid development, how to use procedural generation to keep content from feeling stale, how to employ multiple overlapping axes of randomness for additional replayability, how to design deep gameplay systems that keep players engaged and -- most importantly -- how to grow your community over a long period of time!

