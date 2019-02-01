Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
Sumo Digital acquires work-for-hire studio Red Kite

February 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Work-for-hire studio Red Kite has been acquired by the Sumo Group, the parent company of Crackdown 3 and Snake Pass developer Sumo Digital, for an undisclosed fee.

Founded by former Rockstar Games developer Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite has spent years offering engineering and code support services to a variety of clients, including Sumo.

The Yorkshire-based studio has worked on a number of games including Dirt 4, God of War III: Remastered, and Call of Duty: Strike Team, and claims the deal will let it extend its service line and expand its 27-strong team. 

Red Kite will continue to operate under its own name as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumo Digital, sitting alongside the company's other recent acquisition The Chinese Room.

"Red Kite is an established brand with talented people, providing engineering and code support services to some of the biggest names in the industry," said Sumo Group chief exec Carl Cavers. 

"Simon and his team are already well known to us and we are confident that Red Kite will integrate quickly and successfully."

