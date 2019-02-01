Sumo Digital acquires work-for-hire studio Red Kite

Work-for-hire studio Red Kite has been acquired by the Sumo Group, the parent company of Crackdown 3 and Snake Pass developer Sumo Digital, for an undisclosed fee.

Founded by former Rockstar Games developer Simon Iwaniszak, Red Kite has spent years offering engineering and code support services to a variety of clients, including Sumo.

The Yorkshire-based studio has worked on a number of games including Dirt 4, God of War III: Remastered, and Call of Duty: Strike Team, and claims the deal will let it extend its service line and expand its 27-strong team.

Red Kite will continue to operate under its own name as a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumo Digital, sitting alongside the company's other recent acquisition The Chinese Room.

"Red Kite is an established brand with talented people, providing engineering and code support services to some of the biggest names in the industry," said Sumo Group chief exec Carl Cavers.

"Simon and his team are already well known to us and we are confident that Red Kite will integrate quickly and successfully."