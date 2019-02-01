Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
February 1, 2019
February 1, 2019
Nintendo will bring Dr. Mario to smartphones this summer

February 1, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Nintendo will bring another franchise to smartphones with the launch of Dr. Mario World this summer.

The news comes a day after the company chose to push back the launch of Mario Kart Tour for a few months in a bid to improve the quality of the mobile racer. 

Dr. Mario World will be developed and operated in partnership with Japanese tech company LINE Corporation,  and has been given an "early summer 2019" release window.

It will be the seventh mobile game Nintendo has worked on since 2016, following in the footsteps of Miitomo, Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Fire Emblem Heroes, Dragalia Lost, and Mario Kart Tour.

