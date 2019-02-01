Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2019
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with Mages of Mystralia's devs at 3PM ET

February 1, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
February 1, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In 2017, Mages of Mystralia launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, touting a unique spell system where players could manipulate a series of overlapping verbs to create custom spells and abilities. And this week, Mages of Mystralia made its way to the Nintendo Switch, giving players a new opportunity to try out its unique spell system on the go. 

If that kind of game system sounds interesting to you, you might want to know that at 3PM ET on the GDC Twitch channel, the folks at Borealys Games will be taking your questions during a livestream of the game! If you've got questions about letting players fiddle with game logic, you should drop by and ask them in Twitch chat. 

And as always, for more game developer interviews, and great GDC talks, be sure to mosey over to the GDC Twitch channel and follow it for more updates! 

Related Jobs

Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.31.19]
Lead Artist
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Broadway, New South Wales, Australia
[01.31.19]
Lead Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.31.19]
Character Artist
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.30.19]
Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

What drives retention?: A look at the mechanics that keep players playing
Blog: How are the Steam algorithm changes affecting indies?
Sumo Digital acquires work-for-hire studio Red Kite
Behind the AI of Horizon Zero Dawn - part 1


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image